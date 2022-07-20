COVID-19 was devastating for gender equality - will it continue?

It’s safe to say that in 2022, ensuring that gender diversity and inclusion is at the top of the people agenda is a mandatory requirement for all businesses.

The days in which those in the TA space can fall back on the concept of the inherently biased ‘cultural fit’ as a key driver in their recruitment and retention strategies, only to reflect what is statistically likely to be a white and male senior leadership team, are long gone. In short, there’s really no excuse for failing to ensure that the workforce you serve is an equal opportunity space.