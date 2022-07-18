The Maya Forstater case and its impact on your workplace

For most of human history trans people, non-binary people and those for whom gender stereotypes are unimportant, have been quietly going about their business, using the bathroom that fits their gender and living their lives.

In recent years, however, a small but very vocal demographic has arisen around the beliefs that a person’s genitals are of paramount importance – and that those genitals, no matter how one feels, acts, lives or looks, are the only things that matter in gender identity.