HSBC banker's climate change thoughts are at odds with what most staff want

A HSBC banker has quit in the wake of controversial comments which appeared to downplay the risk of climate change.
The banking giant had previously suspended Stuart Kirk, Head of Responsible Investing, after he described climate change warnings as “unsubstantiated” and “shrill”.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.