Blackstone's Assistant VP of HR on the firm's talent & diversity initiatives

There are many things that are likely at the forefront of HR professionals’ minds at the moment. Following the pandemic, The Great Resignation began, with millions of workers across the world leaving their jobs in search of new opportunities.
Fast forward several months, and an escalating cost-of-living crisis is fuelling yet more staff turnover, as workers seek higher salaries to cover growing household outgoings.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.