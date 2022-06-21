Mind the breach | Why data security isn't just IT's problem - it's HR's too

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why data security isn't just IT's problem - it's HR's too

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive How To piece, we explore how HR and IT can help protect sensitive employee data. It includes:

  • Expert analysis from cybersecurity and HR experts on the easiest wins in tightening your security

  • Data and analysis on where and why security breaches occur

  • HR's prevention, reporting and mitigation duties when a cyber attack happens

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe to myGrapevine+
Subscribe
Already a member?
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Share this with your colleagues

You might also like

Frustrated home workers in danger of causing IT 'security crisis'
'Ticking time bomb' | Frustrated home workers in danger of causing IT 'security crisis'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can bolster remote work cyber security
Education & IT | How HR can bolster remote work cyber security
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence