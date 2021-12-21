Payroll attack on Sainsbury's & Boots leaves thousands worried for Christmas

Hundreds of thousands of UK workers have been affected by an apparent ransomware attack on a widely-used payroll system, just days before Christmas.
As reported widely, firms such as Boots, Sainsbury’s and Jaguar Land Rover have had their HR and payroll systems impacted by a cyber attack on Kronos, a system used to log, store and process the hours employees have worked.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.