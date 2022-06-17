Why do employers underestimate how much employees worry about money?

There’s a perfect storm of factors contributing right now to financial stress for UK employees, with a cost-of-living crisis comprising rocketing bills, increases in taxes and rises in the costs of everyday necessities.

But are employers grasping just how big the issue is for their staff? The data suggests not. According to Wagestream’s ‘State of Financial Wellbeing 2022’ report, employers estimate that two per cent of workers worry about money on a daily basis. In reality, the figure is 24% - a figure that has risen by eight per cent in just one year.