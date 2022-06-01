HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Direct benefit | How DirectLine Group turned its HR into a premium deal

  • 5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How DirectLine Group turned its HR into a premium deal

Deep Dive

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive interview, we get into the detail of how to overhaul your TA and HR functions.

It includes:

  • How TA boss for DirectLine Group Craig Morgans is leading the charge on the priority of TA
  • How to conceive, trial, test and implement best-in-class TA strategies
  • How to make sure your culture aligns with your claims, including getting an Employer Brand Partner

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Share this with your colleagues

You might also like

The inside scoop on Huel's 'half-day Fridays' initiative
Exclusive HR insights | The inside scoop on Huel's 'half-day Fridays' initiative
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Do work perks still have a place in HR's retention strategy?
Massages & arcades | Do work perks still have a place in HR's retention strategy?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
5 trends that will influence the future of HR
CIPD | 5 trends that will influence the future of HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence