HR leaders say THIS is their biggest challenge in 2022

New data has revealed that more than two in five (45%) employers consider talent recruitment the most significant HR challenge they will face in 2022 and beyond.

Natural HR conducted the study, which polled 100 HR leaders from across the UK to understand what the HR landscape looks like to them. Surprisingly, the issue that tops HR's priority list also ranks first on their list of biggest problems in 2022. The most onerous assignment for the coming year, according to 45% of respondents, is talent recruitment. Moreover, 66% of our respondents said they had been impacted by recent staff shortages in the UK, with 56% saying turnover has increased and 42% saying they have had to use an agency or temporary workers to fill gaps. A further 33% said they had offered more training to upskill existing staff to support short-staffed departments.