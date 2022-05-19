Is the language you use holding your company back?

Deep Dive

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive piece, we ask some really hard-hitting questions about whether we truly hire based on skill. It includes:

how AI and data can help you hire the right person for the role, not because they know someone you know

how language can affect your ability to attract and retain the world's top talent

why no one is applying to your job advert

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.