Mental Health Awareness Week | Huge rise in searches for jobs which support mental wellbeing

Mental Health Awareness Week takes place between May 9-15, and after two years of relentless stress and anxiety for many – coupled with the current cost of living crisis and war in Ukraine – this year's campaign is arguably more important than ever.

The Mental Health Foundation started the annual Mental Health Awareness Week 21 years ago, with each year focusing on a new theme. This year, the campaign is raising awareness of the impact of loneliness on our mental wellbeing and the practical steps we can take to address it. Loneliness is affecting more and more of us in the UK and has had a huge impact on our physical and mental health during the pandemic.

