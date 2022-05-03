HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

This Leader Series interview goes in-depth into Parkdean Resorts' new apprenticeship drive. It includes:

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £9! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Found this useful? You might also like

How to use virtual reality and video to recruit fairly and remotely

Avatar me | How to use virtual reality and video to recruit fairly and remotely

Much has been said in recent months about virtual hiring and onboarding. But what are the best tools for this? Two experts share their insight on common...
  • 8 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
4:31
How Zen Internet prioritises workplace culture

Video Feature | How Zen Internet prioritises workplace culture

In this exclusive interview with HR Grapevine, Richard shares his insight and tips on how to lead from the heart (without having to sacrifice the wall...
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How DirectLine Group turned its HR into a premium deal

Direct benefit | How DirectLine Group turned its HR into a premium deal

When Craig Morgans joined DirectLine late last year, a big change was already afoot in the insurer's talent acquisition...
  • 5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence