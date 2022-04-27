HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Stress Awareness Month | Gartner's Chief of HR Research on treating stressed staff as 'humans, not workers'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Gartner's Chief of HR Research on treating stressed staff as 'humans, not workers'

This April has played host to Stress Awareness Month, an annual period organised by the UK-based Stress Management Society, to raise awareness of the causes and cures for our modern stress epidemic. And the last two years have been the most challenging many of us have ever faced.

The pandemic has had a hugely detrimental effect on the nation’s mental health and sense of community. Disrupted social lives, the cancellation of large gatherings, travel restrictions and working from home have kept us in one place for long periods of time.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR leaders step in to help Ukrainian workers leave the country
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Not about politics' | HR leaders step in to help Ukrainian workers leave the country

Feature
4 mins read
How to make your workplace healthy in 2022
Healthy Place to Work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Support wellbeing | How to make your workplace healthy in 2022

Insight
3 mins read
Measuring the effectiveness of wellbeing plans
Welbot
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Measuring the effectiveness of wellbeing plans

Magazine
3 mins read
The top qualities staff are looking for when heading back to offices
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing | The top qualities staff are looking for when heading back to offices

News
3 mins read
Cost of Living Crisis: how should HR support on financial wellbeing in 2022?
Wagestream
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cost of Living Crisis: how should HR support on financial wellbeing in 2022?

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Mental & physical health: a coexist
Plumm
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Mental & physical health: a coexist

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence