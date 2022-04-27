Gartner's Chief of HR Research on treating stressed staff as 'humans, not workers'

This April has played host to Stress Awareness Month, an annual period organised by the UK-based Stress Management Society, to raise awareness of the causes and cures for our modern stress epidemic. And the last two years have been the most challenging many of us have ever faced.

The pandemic has had a hugely detrimental effect on the nation’s mental health and sense of community. Disrupted social lives, the cancellation of large gatherings, travel restrictions and working from home have kept us in one place for long periods of time.