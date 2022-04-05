Why don't employees talk about their money worries?

It’s safe to say that presently, financial wellbeing has never been a more essential element in HR’s remit. Brits are currently feeling the pinch of a so-called cost-of-living crisis, which has been fuelled by rocketing bills, increases in taxes and rises in the costs of everyday necessities.

This new threat to wellbeing is compounded by the pre-existing financial volatility brought about by an unprecedented two years of shifting coronavirus pandemic legislation impacting where, how and if people can work.