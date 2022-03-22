HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
24th March 2022
Register for Free

The 'Great Resignation' | Why WFH may help recruitment but won't stem staff turnover

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why WFH may help recruitment but won't stem staff turnover

Organisations looking to stem the tide of the ‘Great Resignation’ shouldn’t rely on flexible working options alone to retain their top talent. This is according to new research which revealed that working from home (WFH), flexible working hours and even four-day work weeks, won’t necessarily be enough to keep employees onboard.

Cloud HR software provider CIPHR conducted a survey of over 330 British employers last month to discover how the increasingly competitive talent market has affected their staff retention and recruitment drives over the past twelve months. Based on the results, nearly three-quarters (73%) of employers have experienced an increase in employees voluntarily resigning and 71% have found it more challenging to recruit new employees.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

3 in 5 professionals are unhappy with THIS at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

New research | 3 in 5 professionals are unhappy with THIS at work

Feature
3 mins read
“I'll see your five and raise you ten” - the salary battle for talent
Eploy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Pay rates | “I'll see your five and raise you ten” - the salary battle for talent

Insight
3 mins read
How has the pandemic impacted performance management?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Video Feature | How has the pandemic impacted performance management?

Video
Watch Now
John Lewis refuses to join rivals in cutting sick pay for unjabbed staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'It's not right' | John Lewis refuses to join rivals in cutting sick pay for unjabbed staff

News
5 mins read
Working together through change: Recruit with diversity
Cornerstone OnDemand
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Working together through change: Recruit with diversity

Webinar
Watch On Demand
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence