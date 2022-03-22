Why WFH may help recruitment but won't stem staff turnover

Organisations looking to stem the tide of the ‘Great Resignation’ shouldn’t rely on flexible working options alone to retain their top talent. This is according to new research which revealed that working from home (WFH), flexible working hours and even four-day work weeks, won’t necessarily be enough to keep employees onboard.

Cloud HR software provider CIPHR conducted a survey of over 330 British employers last month to discover how the increasingly competitive talent market has affected their staff retention and recruitment drives over the past twelve months. Based on the results, nearly three-quarters (73%) of employers have experienced an increase in employees voluntarily resigning and 71% have found it more challenging to recruit new employees.