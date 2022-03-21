HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
24th March 2022
Register for Free

Equality Act | Can Long Covid be considered a disability?

  • 8 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Can Long Covid be considered a disability?

Deep Dive

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive how to, A City Law Firm boss Karen Holden discusses the legal ramifications of London Covid. It includes:

  • An explanation of Long Covid as an issue

  • How businesses are legally required to respond to Long Covid

  • The aid that exists for companies suffering from staffing issues as a result

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Share this with your colleagues

You might also like

What are your obligations around long COVID?
Legal insight | What are your obligations around long COVID?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What nurses want employers to know
Long COVID | What nurses want employers to know
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence