'Disgusting' mass sacking scandal 'must be a turning point for worker rights'

HR and legal experts have weighed in on P&O Ferries’ decision to sack 800 staff via video call yesterday, with many questioning the ethics and legality of the move.

The firm sparked outrage on Thursday March 17, 2022, when hundreds of the company’s staff were told, via a video clip, that this would mark their final day of employment. In the same recorded clip, the firm told staff they were being replaced with cheaper agency staff.