Wellbeing | HR now feeling 'greater responsibility' for staff mental health

HR now feeling 'greater responsibility' for staff mental health

New research shows that, as a result of COVID, 59% of employers feel a greater responsibility for the mental wellbeing of their staff.

The research was conducted by GRiD, the industry body for the group risk protection sector, and also discovered that 57% of employers feel an increased responsibility towards the physical wellbeing of staff. Similarly, more than half of the employers surveyed were also concerned about the social and financial wellbeing of their staff.

