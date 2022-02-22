HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Register for Free

LGBT+ History Month | Flutter's Head of D&I talks improving LGBT+ experiences in the workplace

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Flutter's Head of D&I talks improving LGBT+ experiences in the workplace

Since its inception in 1994, by Missouri high-school history teacher Rodney Wilson, each February has been celebrated as the annual LGBT+ History Month around the globe – according to the lgbtplushistorymonth website.

The yearly celebration seeks to increase the visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, and queer (LGBT+) people, their history, lives and their experiences in the wider community.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How to support and champion employees with ADHD
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Neurodiversity | How to support and champion employees with ADHD

Feature
5 mins read
Designing inclusive meetings for 2022
Qualtrics
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Enabling people | Designing inclusive meetings for 2022

Insight
4 mins read
Inside Kraft Heinz's employee experience journey  
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Case Study | Inside Kraft Heinz's employee experience journey  

Magazine
10 mins read
Director of Talent & Diversity on the firm's 2022 graduate programme
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Persimmon Homes | Director of Talent & Diversity on the firm's 2022 graduate programme

News
4 mins read
The next big trend in wellbeing is...nothing
Gympass UK
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The next big trend in wellbeing is...nothing

Webinar
Register Now
Rethinking Financial Wellbeing
Octopus MoneyCoach
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Rethinking Financial Wellbeing

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence