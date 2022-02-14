How 'brave face' culture is taking its toll on staff wellbeing

‘Pleasanteeism’ is on the rise across the UK, with three-quarters (75%) of workers now admitting to feeling like they have to put on a brave face in front of their colleagues, regardless of how they’re really feeling.

According to new research, released by health and wellbeing provider Lime Global, ‘pleasanteeism’ – a term coined to describe the pressure faced by workers to mask stress and mental health worries – is up by 24% from May 2021. Just over half (51%) of workers admitted to suffering from this phenomenon.