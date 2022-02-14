HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Register for Free

'Pleasanteeism' | How 'brave face' culture is taking its toll on staff wellbeing

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How 'brave face' culture is taking its toll on staff wellbeing

‘Pleasanteeism’ is on the rise across the UK, with three-quarters (75%) of workers now admitting to feeling like they have to put on a brave face in front of their colleagues, regardless of how they’re really feeling.

According to new research, released by health and wellbeing provider Lime Global, ‘pleasanteeism’ – a term coined to describe the pressure faced by workers to mask stress and mental health worries – is up by 24% from May 2021. Just over half (51%) of workers admitted to suffering from this phenomenon.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

2022 - the year of mental health awareness
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee experience | 2022 - the year of mental health awareness

Feature
7 mins read
How you can better support working parents in your organisation
Qualtrics
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Work-life balance | How you can better support working parents in your organisation

Insight
4 mins read
Understanding the health and wellbeing of UK employees
Benenden Health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Understanding the health and wellbeing of UK employees

Magazine
4 mins read
TSB rolls out new support package for staff - here's why
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Parental leave | TSB rolls out new support package for staff - here's why

News
3 mins read
The next big trend in wellbeing is...nothing
Gympass UK
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The next big trend in wellbeing is...nothing

Webinar
Register Now
How to Boost Employee Income and Wellbeing on a Budget
Reward Gateway
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to Boost Employee Income and Wellbeing on a Budget

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence