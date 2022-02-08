HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

How a shorter working week could help close the gender pay gap

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How a shorter working week could help close the gender pay gap

Less work is good for equality as well as the environment, according to a new report by the Women’s Budget Group (WBG).

The WBG said that moving to a shorter working week could help to close the gender pay gap, in its new report. The publication of A shorter working week as part of a green caring economy comes as the UK continues to battle several intersecting crises with inequality and environmental breakdown at their core. When unpaid and paid work is combined, women continue to work longer hours than men but for less money, while overwork and overproduction are a direct cause of climate change.

