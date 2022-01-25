HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Employees’ priority | The cost of living crisis, slowing wages and why employers must act

In December 2021, the cost of living was revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to be at an all-time high with UK inflation reaching 5.4%...
Yesterday||By | 6 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The cost of living crisis, slowing wages and why employers must act

In this myGrapevine+ piece, we explore the current cost-of-living crisis, and hear from David Collington, Principal at Barnett Waddingham. It explores:

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Share this with your colleagues

© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence