HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Ethics & value proposition | Fujitsu's VP of HR reveals top predictions for HR in 2022

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Fujitsu's VP of HR reveals top predictions for HR in 2022

In the first month of the new year, this Daily Comment piece shares insight from an HR expert on the top predictions for 2022. It includes:

  • Detail on the central role that HR has played during the pandemic

  • Insight from Jason Fowler, Fujitsu’s VP of HR

  • A look at why having a clear value proposition and a commitment to ethics could be key.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How a flexible approach to work can benefit business
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Nationwide insights | How a flexible approach to work can benefit business

News
4 mins read
Building the foundations to retain a flexible workforce
Rotageek
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building the foundations to retain a flexible workforce

Webinar
Register Now
HR's role in the new world of work: What next for HR?
Sage
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

HR's role in the new world of work: What next for HR?

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence