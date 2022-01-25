Fujitsu's VP of HR reveals top predictions for HR in 2022

In the first month of the new year, this Daily Comment piece shares insight from an HR expert on the top predictions for 2022. It includes:

Detail on the central role that HR has played during the pandemic

Insight from Jason Fowler, Fujitsu’s VP of HR

A look at why having a clear value proposition and a commitment to ethics could be key.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: