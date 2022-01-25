3 in 5 professionals are unhappy with THIS at work

In the workplace, having a happy and engaged workforce is crucial. Data supports this. For example, a study conducted by Oxford University’s Saïd Business School that employees are 13% more productive when they’re happy.
Despite this, recent research from CV-Library has unearthed one aspect of work that employees appear to be unhappy about.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.