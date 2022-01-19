Managing the change - 2022 and beyond

As we look to the year ahead, and the continuation of many acute issues that businesses faced within the last 24 months, we can see patterns emerging that may well define the role of HR for the indefinite future...

Hybrid working, the ever-more crucial role of the manager, the inequalities and challenges women are facing in their careers and the shifting face of purpose within job role are just some of the elements that will be top of the agenda in 2022 and beyond.