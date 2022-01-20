Found this useful? You might also like

Overview

Over the past 24 months, working structures have undergone perhaps the most pivotal change since the industrial revolution. However, even before the pandemic struck, the working world was on a slow but definite path of development and modernisation. One of the key outcomes of this change has been a drastic change in where, and when and how, people actually conduct their roles.

Hybrid working and remote working are now central pillars of the modern workplace, and with them comes the necessity to develop cutting-edge technological advances, to ensure that all the benefits of working in-person are replicated as effectively as possible. This, of course, also puts a great emphasis on the efficient use of the right analytics tools, not only to bridge the gap in monitoring employee performance (no longer will you necessarily be able to physically see an employee struggling to fulfil their duties), but to actually take the procurement of information you need to increase wellbeing, productivity, skills development and a myriad of other helpful data points, to the next level.

Luckily, a host of companies have stepped in to fill the need for such software. The market is full of quality options to fulfil the requirements of any and all businesses. But, are companies actually using them effectively? To find out, myGrapevine+ has collated insights from studies and publications, as well as speaking to leaders in business and HR, to find out what how data can truly influence the future of work. This report includes insight from:

Elain Vaile, Group Head of Leadership & Talent at NatWest Group

Audrey Williams, Employment Law Specialist at Keystone Law

Nick Beighton, business leader & ex-CEO at ASOS

Within this exclusive report myGrapevine+, key trends will be analysed, and opportunities and challenges will be presented as we explore the topic of HR technology and its abilities.