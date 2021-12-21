HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Greene King & Lego | How these firms are rewarding staff this Christmas

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How these firms are rewarding staff this Christmas

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we look at rewarding staff this Christmas. It explores:

  • Rewards in the workplace this festive season.

  • Details on what Morrisons & Greene King are offering staff over Christmas.

  • A look at how rewarding staff can help the HR agenda.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

What HR leaders are prioritising in an evolving world of work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Engagement | What HR leaders are prioritising in an evolving world of work

Feature
3 mins read
Are your leaders future-ready?
McCann Synergy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Changing responsibilities | Are your leaders future-ready?

Insight
3 mins read
Experts weigh in on Chancellor's Autumn Budget 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Rishi Sunak | Experts weigh in on Chancellor's Autumn Budget 2021

News
15 mins read
Workplace vaccine mandates - here's what you need to know
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Citigroup & Biden | Workplace vaccine mandates - here's what you need to know

Video
Watch Now
The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Delivering Enterprise Wellbeing Initiatives That Work
Welbot
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Delivering Enterprise Wellbeing Initiatives That Work

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence