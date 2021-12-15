Ceridian VP on the trends that could shape the world of work

In the last few years, the world of work has changed dramatically in light of the coronavirus pandemic. From changes to where and how work takes place, to shifting expectations among staff, there have been many things for HR to consider during this time.

As we look forward to 2022, in an exclusive interview with HR Grapevine, Wendy Muirhead, Vice President of Ceridian Europe, shares insights on what trends she sees shaping the new world of work, how technology can help overcome some of the challenges currently facing HR and creating a good culture in a digital-first working world.