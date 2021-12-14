Will burnout continue to rise in 2022?

Whilst many fatigued workers will currently be looking at the festive break as a chance to recharge and reset after what has been an undeniably turbulent year, it’s important for HR to remember that seeing the end of the year as an end goal is not only misguided, but also dangerous to health and wellbeing.

Unfortunately, burnout looks to be a staple of the HR agenda for 2022, as the coronavirus throws up new headaches, workloads grow and the blurring between work and home life continues.