VP HR reveals what D&I means to Kellogg's

Diversity and inclusion (D&I) is a top priority for employers and HR, largely because of the benefits that it can bring to business. Boosts to the bottom line, innovation and engagement are largely correlated with better D&I practices.

One employer with a seemingly strong focus on the D&I agenda is the cereal brand Kellogg’s. Below, Sam Thomas-Berry, Kellogg’s Europe Vice President, Human Resources, sheds light on what D&I means to Kellogg’s, what D&I initiatives the firm has in place, and how having a diverse workforce can benefit customers.