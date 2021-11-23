Firms failing to meet workers expectations on D&I

Diversity and inclusion (D&) has always played an important role in the workplace. It is one that could have huge benefits for businesses if prioritised in the workplace. Figures have pointed towards this.

For example, data from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found that companies boasting greater diversity among senior teams enjoy revenues that are up to 19% higher than their competitors. Additional research from McKinsey has found that racially and ethnically diverse organisations outperform similarly placed institutions by 35%.