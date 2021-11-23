HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Talent Acquisition
& Development
7th December 2021
FREE to Register

New data | Firms failing to meet workers expectations on D&I

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Firms failing to meet workers expectations on D&I

Diversity and inclusion (D&) has always played an important role in the workplace. It is one that could have huge benefits for businesses if prioritised in the workplace. Figures have pointed towards this.

For example, data from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found that companies boasting greater diversity among senior teams enjoy revenues that are up to 19% higher than their competitors. Additional research from McKinsey has found that racially and ethnically diverse organisations outperform similarly placed institutions by 35%.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why Greggs is helping people at risk of homelessness into employment - and why it's good for business
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Inclusivity | Why Greggs is helping people at risk of homelessness into employment - and why it's good for business

Feature
6 mins read
How to avoid unfair dismissal claims
Moorepay
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Correct process | How to avoid unfair dismissal claims

Insight
4 mins read
How Kellogg's virtually included staff in the UK amid the pandemic
Frontier Software
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Case Study | How Kellogg's virtually included staff in the UK amid the pandemic

Magazine
10 mins read
Over half of women say remote working could boost their careers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

D&I | Over half of women say remote working could boost their careers

News
3 mins read
How to Navigate the Talent shortage and Optimise the Candidate Lifecycle Experience
iCIMS
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to Navigate the Talent shortage and Optimise the Candidate Lifecycle Experience

Webinar
Register Now
From Good Intentions to Lasting Impact: State of Diversity Hiring Report 2021
SmartRecruiters
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

From Good Intentions to Lasting Impact: State of Diversity Hiring Report 2021

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence