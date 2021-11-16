How can the people function ace L&D?

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, many employees were moved to homeworking overnight.

While Covid-19-related restrictions have lifted, many staff continue to work from home either full-time, while some have moved to a hybrid model of working that allows them to flex between the office and home. Stats back this up. Data from CBRE found that around 85% of employees would like to work remotely at least two to three days per week post-pandemic, with the remaining portion of the week spent in the office. With many staff continuing to work virtually in some form, employers should consider how all aspects of work can be facilitated. This includes L&D. Data has pointed towards the benefits that L&D can bring to businesses if they get it right.