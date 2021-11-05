HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Money worries | Financial wellbeing offerings NEED to improve as half of workers 'worry about money'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Financial wellbeing offerings NEED to improve as half of workers 'worry about money'

With International Stress Awareness Day coming earlier this week, employers are being urged to accelerate their financial wellbeing offering with money stress called an ‘invisible workforce crisis’. 

This comes after a OnePoll and Wagestream study which found that half of the workforce has worried about money over the last year, with 40% saying it has impacted their mental health, with stress and anxiety the most common symptoms. 

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How to instil confidence in your female employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Mindfulness & flexibility | How to instil confidence in your female employees

Feature
4 mins read
Financial wellbeing in a post-pandemic world
Salary Finance
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Long lasting impacts | Financial wellbeing in a post-pandemic world

Insight
5 mins read
A day in the life of... Ricky Burt, Wellbeing Lead, Midland Heart
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

myGV Community | A day in the life of... Ricky Burt, Wellbeing Lead, Midland Heart

Magazine
5 mins read
Brits rank work-life balance more positively due to pandemic
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Performance | Brits rank work-life balance more positively due to pandemic

News
4 mins read
The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Taking Action on Financial Wellbeing: 10 Things You Can Do Now
Octopus MoneyCoach
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Taking Action on Financial Wellbeing: 10 Things You Can Do Now

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence