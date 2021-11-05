Financial wellbeing offerings NEED to improve as half of workers 'worry about money'

With International Stress Awareness Day coming earlier this week, employers are being urged to accelerate their financial wellbeing offering with money stress called an ‘invisible workforce crisis’.
This comes after a OnePoll and Wagestream study which found that half of the workforce has worried about money over the last year, with 40% saying it has impacted their mental health, with stress and anxiety the most common symptoms.
