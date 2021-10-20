Found this useful? You might also like

Overview

After 18 months of heavy reiliance on technology for many businesses and employees – whether they planned to introduce digital operations prior to the pandemic, or not – it is clear that the future of work is going to be firmly tech-enabled.

Whether that is via the systems and platforms used to support day-to-day operations or the way in which businessess seek new opportunities, digital capability will be centre stage. Though the reasons and drivers for this evolution involve numerous factors, this effective wholesale pivot to technology-abetted work will, undeniably, be underwritten by things that HR is already seeing: changes in the employer-employee dynamic, with workforces demanding more flexibility and better delivery in key areas (wellbeing, purpose, development), as well as a shift in value perceptions of what work should be, and what it should deliver for both the employer and worker.

Therefore, to help understand how technology can improve work, myGrapevine+ has put together a report which aims to give as much of an insight as possible into the positive ways technology is impacting the world of work.

Caroline Walsh, Director of Solent Business School on using technology to empower workforces

on using technology to empower workforces Brendan Street, Professional Head of Emotional Wellbeing at Nuffield Health on using technology to boost mental health outcomes

on using technology to boost mental health outcomes Ashwini Bakshi, Managing Director at the Project Management Institute (PMI) on HR’s role in driving adaptation

Within this exclusive report myGrapevine+, key trends will be analysed, and opportunities and challenges will be presented, as the future of technology-enabled ‘good’ work comes into view. Both up-to-date research and case studies from organisations leading in the technology space will be highlighted.