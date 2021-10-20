Found this useful? You might also like

HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

How HR can use tech to improve work

October 2021

Contents

How technology is changing business

How empowerment is working

How technology is changing attitudes

Using technology to bolster mental health

Conclusion

Overview

After 18 months of heavy reiliance on technology for many businesses and employees – whether they planned to introduce digital operations prior to the pandemic, or not – it is clear that the future of work is going to be firmly tech-enabled.

Whether that is via the systems and platforms used to support day-to-day operations or the way in which businessess seek new opportunities, digital capability will be centre stage. Though the reasons and drivers for this evolution involve numerous factors, this effective wholesale pivot to technology-abetted work will, undeniably, be underwritten by things that HR is already seeing: changes in the employer-employee dynamic, with workforces demanding more flexibility and better delivery in key areas (wellbeing, purpose, development), as well as a shift in value perceptions of what work should be, and what it should deliver for both the employer and worker.

Therefore, to help understand how technology can improve work, myGrapevine+ has put together a report which aims to give as much of an insight as possible into the positive ways technology is impacting the world of work.

  • Caroline Walsh, Director of Solent Business School on using technology to empower workforces
  • Brendan Street, Professional Head of Emotional Wellbeing at Nuffield Health on using technology to boost mental health outcomes
  • Ashwini Bakshi, Managing Director at the Project Management Institute (PMI) on HR’s role in driving adaptation

Within this exclusive report myGrapevine+, key trends will be analysed, and opportunities and challenges will be presented, as the future of technology-enabled ‘good’ work comes into view. Both up-to-date research and case studies from organisations leading in the technology space will be highlighted.

Caroline Walsh,
Director,
Solent Business School

Brendan Street,
Professional Head of Emotional Wellbeing,
Nuffield Health

Ashwini Bakshi, Managing Director
Project Management Institute (PMI)

This 3,000 word report has been created by our expert team exclusively available to myGrapevine+ members.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Found this useful? You might also like

Why Hedges Law gave employees ownership and how this move is benefiting every HR performance metric

Employee Ownership | Why Hedges Law gave employees ownership and how this move is benefiting every HR performance metric

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive, the Managing Director of a law firm explains why they went the employee ownership route...
  • 8 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How to use bonuses to recruit in the current talent crisis

‘Incentivising & retaining’ | How to use bonuses to recruit in the current talent crisis

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive, we look at the use of bonuses, how to implement them into contracts and what this means for your employer brand...
  • 5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How to sensitively introduce a miscarriage policy

Channel 4 & Monzo | How to sensitively introduce a miscarriage policy

myGrapevine+ examines the companies handling miscarriage the right way and why ultimately it's good for both people and business...
  • 7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence