5 minutes with Adecco UK & Ireland's Senior Vice President

For many, including young people, the current employment market is incredibly challenging. For example, data from the CIPD – based on the responses of 2,064 young people – found that 43% feel that the pandemic has harmed their long-term career prospects.
As such, being able to gain valuable experience, and having access to the right tools to secure work, is crucial.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.