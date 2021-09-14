HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Employee Benefits, Health & Wellbeing 2021
28th September & 5th October
Register for Free

‘CEO for One Month’ initiative | 5 minutes with Adecco UK & Ireland's Senior Vice President

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
5 minutes with Adecco UK & Ireland's Senior Vice President

For many, including young people, the current employment market is incredibly challenging. For example, data from the CIPD – based on the responses of 2,064 young people – found that 43% feel that the pandemic has harmed their long-term career prospects.

As such, being able to gain valuable experience, and having access to the right tools to secure work, is crucial.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why maintaining relationships with former staff makes business sense
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'M&S Family' | Why maintaining relationships with former staff makes business sense

Feature
4 mins read
Flight Risk: How to identify it and what to do about it
WorkL
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee retention | Flight Risk: How to identify it and what to do about it

Insight
3 mins read
HR roles plummet year-on-year by almost 40%
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Reduced demand' | HR roles plummet year-on-year by almost 40%

News
3 mins read
Could hiring bonuses help you attract new talent?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

VIDEO FEATURE | Could hiring bonuses help you attract new talent?

Video
Watch Now
The battle for top young talent 2021 - How to attract, engage & hire Gen Z professionals
iCIMS
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The battle for top young talent 2021 - How to attract, engage & hire Gen Z professionals

Webinar
Register Now
Live Distance Learning: A New Direction for Blended Learning
CrossKnowledge
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Live Distance Learning: A New Direction for Blended Learning

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence