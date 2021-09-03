HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand

BREAKING | No bank holiday when Queen dies, 'leaked' official docs reveal

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
No bank holiday when Queen dies, 'leaked' official docs reveal

According to top secret operational plans for the death of Her Majesty, obtained by Politico, the long-reigning Monarch’s funeral will instead being designated as a “Day of National Mourning”. 

Although essentially a bank holiday in all but name, Politico reports that an extra day off will not be granted if the somber event is to take place on a weekend or on an existing bank holiday.  

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Should you manage employee burnout like Bumble?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

VIDEO FEATURE | Should you manage employee burnout like Bumble?

  • Video
  • Watch Now
The five crucial areas for the future of work
McCann Synergy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Saying no to normal | The five crucial areas for the future of work

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
LADbible Group's flexible, family-friendly future
Workforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Case study | LADbible Group's flexible, family-friendly future

  • Magazine
  • 11 mins read
Asda to allow head office staff to choose where they work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hybrid model | Asda to allow head office staff to choose where they work

  • News
  • 3 mins read
The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
SMEs - The way forward for wellbeing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

SMEs - The way forward for wellbeing

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence