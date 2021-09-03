No bank holiday when Queen dies, 'leaked' official docs reveal

According to top secret operational plans for the death of Her Majesty, obtained by Politico, the long-reigning Monarch’s funeral will instead being designated as a “Day of National Mourning”.
Although essentially a bank holiday in all but name, Politico reports that an extra day off will not be granted if the somber event is to take place on a weekend or on an existing bank holiday.
