HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
How to return to employee productivity in a changed working environment
Watch Now

'Don't want to be police' | Why HR leaders are nervous about future of work

  • 16:53
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why HR leaders are nervous about future of work

In this Leader Series exclusive, Tim Baker, Partner, Global People & Culture Practice at Wilton & Bain, discusses:

  • Why HR leaders are worried about the immediate future of work

  • The disconnect between what leaders and what employees want

  • How good communication can improve all organisational facets

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to watch more...

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

You might also like

How to recognise and combat your own imposter syndrome
'Large dose of self doubt' | How to recognise and combat your own imposter syndrome
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Hawksmoor HRD on how hospitality is dealing with talent shortages
'Hard time hiring' | Hawksmoor HRD on how hospitality is dealing with talent shortages
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why Virgin executive experiences employee engagement as key to business success
'Less enagement, less energy' | Why Virgin executive experiences employee engagement as key to business success
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence