What benefits can HR use to solve the talent crisis in time for December?

Supermarket bosses have warned that the supply chain chaos is getting worse, just as retailers start planning for the key Christmas period.
Richard Walker, Iceland chief, told the BBC he estimated the UK's shortage of lorry drivers was now about 100,000, with the company itself about 100 short.
