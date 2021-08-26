How to recognise and combat your own imposter syndrome

In this episode of the Leader Series, myGrapevine+ sits down with Dr Lynda Shaw, a neuroscientist and business psychologist, to find out what imposter syndrome is. She discusses:

What imposter syndrome is

How to mitigate against it

Whether the pandemic had an impact on levels of imposter syndrome

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to watch more...