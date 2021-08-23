Work from abroad benefits - what are they and how do they work?

In April of this year, digital banking app Revolut made headlines for updating its policies on remote working, and being one of the first companies to truly understand the possibilities raised by a move to a hybrid working model. The firm announced that it will now allow any of its 2,000 staff to work from abroad for up to two months per year.

In February, an internal poll of Revolut staff revealed that 98% believed remote working was something they had adjusted well to, while 90% of leaders claimed it had made no difference to productivity. A total of 80% of Revolut’s employees said team collaboration had not changed, while 65% wanted the freedom to come to an office as and when they needed to – according to Forbes reporting.