HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Exclusive video content for HR professionals
Watch on Demand

‘Hidden overtime' | Inside the 'right to disconnect' movement and what it means for employers

Businesses are facing a critical overtime reckoning. Long working hours are proving fatal globally, according to the World Health Organisation, and burnout is epidemic in a UK culture driven by toxic productivity.
3 hours ago||By Lauren| 8 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Inside the 'right to disconnect' movement and what it means for employers

In this myGrapevine+ feature we dive into the brand new think-tank publication ‘The Right to Disconnect’ from Autonomy and speak to Capital Law employment lawyer David Sheppard about what it could mean for HR. We explore:

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to watch more...

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?
How do the coronavirus vaccines change HR practice?
Pandemic | How do the coronavirus vaccines change HR practice?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR trends for 2021 revealed
Predictions | HR trends for 2021 revealed
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Has remote working ended workplace romances? 
Romance | Has remote working ended workplace romances? 
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence