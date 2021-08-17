HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'A huge success' | Firm introduces four-day work week after trial boosts productivity

Firm introduces four-day work week after trial boosts productivity

A legal services firm has introduced a four-day working week for full time employees following a hugely successful nine-month trial, which was found to boost productivity, work-life balance and job satisfaction.

Since October 2020, all full-time employees at Arken.legal have had Fridays off - with the exception of two staff who take a different day to ensure cover - but have maintained the same level of output. The result has been an increase in productivity and efficiency, improvements in job satisfaction and a better work-life balance for staff.

