Alibaba Group insights on how to navigate the 'disruptive' world of digital-first business

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive, Zarina Kanji, Business Development for Tmail Health & Wellness and Food & Beverage Brands - Alibaba Group Europe speaks exclusively to Dan Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media on:

Why disruption to business might provide new opportunities

The mindset and understanding leaders need in order to grow their business during transformational times

On the insights she has after working with customers at the Chinese 'Amazon'

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to watch more...