Found this useful? You might also like

August 2021
After a pandemic year which saw HR put under pressure, but also gain increased prominence and exposure, this exclusive myGrapevine+ report creates a roadmap for where the people function can go next.
Inside, discover the latest trends and burning questions facing the people profession, and hear from:
In this exclusive report myGrapevine investigates some of the key trends, opportunities and challenges emerging as the future of work starts to come into view, with case studies from big name companies like DocuSign and L’Oreal exemplifying how they may pan out in practice.
Peter Cheese,
CEO,
Chartered Institute of People Development (CIPD)
Richard Cross,
Chief HR Officer,
L’Oréal
Joan Burke,
Chief People Officer,
Docusign
Regine Buettner,
Global EVP HR,
DHL Express
This 4,000 word report has been created by our expert team exclusively available to myGrapevine+ members.
This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.
myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.