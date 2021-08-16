Found this useful? You might also like

HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Digital Learning Maturity - A map for impact and how to get ready for the journey
Watch Now

What does
HR do next?

August 2021

Contents

HR’s changing role

HR’s growing influence

Experts predict HR’s future

Why businesses value people more

HR’s next big challenge

HR’s role as a support function

HR’s role at L’Oreal

HR’s role at Docusign

Importance of leadership, learning & talent

Where can HR add value

HR: looking forward

Overview

After a pandemic year which saw HR put under pressure, but also gain increased prominence and exposure, this exclusive myGrapevine+ report creates a roadmap for where the people function can go next.

Inside, discover the latest trends and burning questions facing the people profession, and hear from:

  • The Chief People Officer of DocuSign, Joan Burke, on how she and her team are reinventing the ‘workplace experience’
  • Richard Cross, Chief HR Officer for L’Oreal UK and Ireland on the increased role - and evolution of - pastoral support
  • CIPD CEO and author of The New World of Work Peter Cheese on the future of skills and ‘purpose-driven’ cultures
  • Regine Buettner, Global EVP HR, DHL Express, on the vital importance of motivated people and where HR plays a role.

In this exclusive report myGrapevine investigates some of the key trends, opportunities and challenges emerging as the future of work starts to come into view, with case studies from big name companies like DocuSign and L’Oreal exemplifying how they may pan out in practice.

Peter Cheese,
CEO,
Chartered Institute of People Development (CIPD)

Richard Cross,
Chief HR Officer,
L’Oréal

Joan Burke,
Chief People Officer,
Docusign

Regine Buettner,
Global EVP HR,
DHL Express

This 4,000 word report has been created by our expert team exclusively available to myGrapevine+ members.

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Found this useful? You might also like

14:49
Hawksmoor HRD on how hospitality is dealing with talent shortages

'Hard time hiring' | Hawksmoor HRD on how hospitality is dealing with talent shortages

In a myGrapevine+ exclusive, Ceri Gott, People and Performance Director at Hawksmoor reveals how the talent shortage is impacting hospitaliy and how her...
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
John West's approach to supporting employees going through menopause

‘Not enough is being done’ | John West's approach to supporting employees going through menopause

This piece explores the practical steps that can be taken to support employees going through menopause...
  • 7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The worst things employees have done at work

Friday the 13th | The worst things employees have done at work

With today marking Friday the 13th, many people will be avoiding mirrors, ladders, black cats and drain covers for the duration of the day...
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence