Found this useful? You might also like

After a pandemic year which saw HR put under pressure, but also gain increased prominence and exposure, this exclusive myGrapevine+ report creates a roadmap for where the people function can go next.

Inside, discover the latest trends and burning questions facing the people profession, and hear from:

In this exclusive report myGrapevine investigates some of the key trends, opportunities and challenges emerging as the future of work starts to come into view, with case studies from big name companies like DocuSign and L’Oreal exemplifying how they may pan out in practice.