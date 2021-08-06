HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Could unlimited time off benefit the HR agenda?

With Bumble Inc. announcing a raft of updated employees benefits – including unlimited paid time off – it will likely have follow-on implications for the HR function.

Which is why this week, Sophie Parrott, Editor of myGrapevine magazine, sits down with Liam Soutar, the new Online Editor at HR Grapevine, to talk more about this news.

