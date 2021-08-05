How can 'M&S Family' benefit the firm's recruitment pipeline?

In early-March, the British retailer M&S announced the launch of its first official alumni network called ‘M&S Family’.
The network consists of colleagues past and present and allows former staff to remain a part of the family and continue their contributions to the organisation.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.