How Immediate Media is changing managerial skills to boost diversity

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive hear how one of the most successful magazine and digital publishers - now the most profitable magazine publisher in the UK -:

Is ‘taking interactive delivery’ of learning and development to the next level by partnering with a youth theatre group

Is committed to tackling publishing’s diversity problem - especially at the top level

Is ensuring its learning and development strategy evolves with the hybrid world

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…