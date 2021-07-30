HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

Dropbox | HRD shares tips for virtual interview process success

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HRD shares tips for virtual interview process success

It’s clear that, even with many workers returning to their offices post the peak of the virus, virtual interviews and remote working are here to stay.

In fact, recent data has pointed towards this. Research published in Jobvite’s 2020 Recruiter Nation Report found that 40% of recruitment experts believe that virtual interviews will continue to be the default moving forwards.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How HR can save businesses thousands through first-class conflict resolution
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

£30bn blackhole | How HR can save businesses thousands through first-class conflict resolution

Feature
7 mins read
How to design an appraisal process
Actus
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee performance | How to design an appraisal process

Insight
5 mins read
How can HR manage remote staff as temperatures rise?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

UK weather | How can HR manage remote staff as temperatures rise?

News
4 mins read
Will Deloitte's 'work from anywhere' plan pay off?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Will Deloitte's 'work from anywhere' plan pay off?

Podcast
1 mins read
Working together through change: Recruit with diversity
Cornerstone OnDemand
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Working together through change: Recruit with diversity

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Driving growth and ROI to organisations with digital coaching
CoachHub
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Driving growth and ROI to organisations with digital coaching

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence