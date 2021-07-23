HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

Engagement | Why digital L&D may be the cure to HR's retention woes

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why digital L&D may be the cure to HR's retention woes

With the 19 July ‘Freedom Day’, on which all workplaces were invited to again legally reopen by the Government, having now been and gone, many workplaces will be concerned that the next phase in the return to some semblance of normal may well trigger mass resignations, as workers either act on the intentions that they’ve delayed over the past year, or simply decide that this new phase of working life requires a personal new start.

And these concerns, oft labelled the ‘great resignation’, are indeed supported by stats. In fact, data from the Achievers Employee Engagement and Retention Report, which was released earlier this year, suggests that a whopping 52% of workers plan on looking for new jobs in 2021. This not only presents a potential skills crisis in a period of candidate-driven market growth, but also a severe cost to the business in retraining and hiring practices. According to Glassdoor data, the average cost of recruitment within the UK for a new employee is £3,000 – if even a small portion of your staff opt to leave within a similar timeframe, these costs can add up significantly.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Which are the most popular songs for homeworking?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

VIDEO FEATURE | Which are the most popular songs for homeworking?

Video
Watch Now
Secrets for keeping participants highly engaged in online training
Acteon
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Virtual classrooms | Secrets for keeping participants highly engaged in online training

Insight
5 mins read
Lockdown devastated UK employee health, new report finds
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Matthew Taylor & RSA | Lockdown devastated UK employee health, new report finds

News
4 mins read
How can staff volunteering boost your business?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | How can staff volunteering boost your business?

Podcast
1 mins read
Driving performance management in a changing working world
Clear Review
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Driving performance management in a changing working world

Webinar
Register Now
2021-2022 Executive Survey: Winning the war for talent
Ceridian
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

2021-2022 Executive Survey: Winning the war for talent

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence