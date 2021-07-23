Should HR tell employees to ignore the NHS COVID-19 app?

Over the last few weeks, the term ‘pingdemic’ has hit the headlines, which refers to being notified by the NHS COVID app and then being told to isolate, according to iNews.
In this podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Daniel Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media to discuss the ‘pingdemic’.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.